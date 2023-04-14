Man hospitalised after police open fire at defiant vehicle

April 14, 2023   12:30 pm

One person has been injured after Police opened fire at a vehicle driven in defiance of police orders.

Accordingly, the incident was reported in Mulankawi, Mannar, when Police officers of a mobile patrol had signalled for the vehicle in question to stop.

Despite these orders, however, the vehicle had continued to move forward, after which the Police opened fire.

Police confirmed that the individual who was injured in the shooting has been hospitalised.

