Sports Ministry seals off Sri Lanka Rugby Headquarters

The Sri Lanka Rugby (SLR) Headquarters in Torrington has been sealed off by officials of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

The move comes days after Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe appointed a standing committee on 12 April after dissolving SLR in accordance with certain provisions of the Sports Act.

SLR officials allege, however, that the headquarters were sealed by the Ministry without their knowledge, adding that the keys of the building, too, were taken by the officials of the Sports Ministry