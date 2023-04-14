Three-wheeler carrying family of four gutted in fire

A three-wheeler carrying a family visiting relatives for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, celebrated today (14 April), was completely gutted in a fire this afternoon.

The incident had taken place near the Katukurunda Junction in Kalutara, while the family was travelling from Ragama to Agalawatte, Kalutara South Police revealed.

They confirmed, however, that no one was injured in the fire as they had jumped out of the three-wheeler when it was engulfed in flames.