29-year-old shot killed in shooting in Ahungalla

A shooting incident reported in Middaramulla, Ahungalla this evening (April 14) has claimed the life of a youth.

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at the 29-year-old who was riding a motorcycle with two kids.

The critically injured youth was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital following the shooting, however, he later succumbed to injuries.

The police said the shooting victim was a resident of the same area.

Meanwhile, the two kids were hospitalized as they sustained minor injuries after the motorcycle veered off the road and toppled when the gunmen opened fire.

Ahungalla Police is conducting further investigations into the incident to apprehend the two perpetrators who fled the scene following the shooting.