Showers or thundershowers expected in several provinces today

April 15, 2023   07:04 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or at night, according to the Meteorology Department. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15 of April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (15th) are Nallur, Paranthan and Chundikkulam at about 12:10 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night. 

Winds will be south-westerly in direction over the sea areas from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle, and it will be south-easterly or variable in direction in the rest of the sea areas around the island, wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.   

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

IMF 'will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors (English)

President, PM and Opposition Leader's special messages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt (English)

China assures commitment towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process (English)

Paris Club says aims to start Sri Lanka debt negotiations (English)

Avurudu festival organized for teachers volunteering at Ada Derana Education

Firework stall in Giriulla gutted after catching fire

