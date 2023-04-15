Two including Sri Lankan arrested in India for swapping boarding passes at airport

Two including Sri Lankan arrested in India for swapping boarding passes at airport

April 15, 2023   08:02 am

The Mumbai Police have arrested two foreigners for allegedly swapping their boarding passes at the airport to travel to two different countries, the news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

The arrested persons are from Sri Lanka and Germany. The incident took place on Monday at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the report said.

The Sri Lankan citizen, who was travelling on a fake passport, and the German native exchanged their boarding passes in a toilet at the airport for travelling to London and Kathmandu.

The matter came to light after an official of an airline company noticed that the departure stamp on the passport of the Sri Lankan citizen appeared to be forged. The airline official also found that the departure stamp number on the passport was different from the stamp number on his boarding pass.

After realising that he was caught, the Sri Lankan national, who had reached the UK, revealed his original identity following which he was deported to Mumbai on Tuesday. During the enquiry, the report said, he told the police that he wanted to go to the UK for a better career opportunity.
 
The police have also apprehended the German citizen who had the Kathmandu-bound boarding pass. During the interrogation of the two foreigners, the police found that both stayed in a plush hotel near the airport in Mumbai on April 9 and hatched the plan to swap their boarding passes.

The police have booked both persons under sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The cops were also investigating if more people were involved in the crime.


-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

IMF 'will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors (English)

IMF 'will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors (English)

President, PM and Opposition Leader's special messages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

President, PM and Opposition Leader's special messages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt (English)

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt (English)

China assures commitment towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process (English)

China assures commitment towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process (English)

Paris Club says aims to start Sri Lanka debt negotiations (English)

Paris Club says aims to start Sri Lanka debt negotiations (English)

Avurudu festival organized for teachers volunteering at Ada Derana Education

Avurudu festival organized for teachers volunteering at Ada Derana Education

Firework stall in Giriulla gutted after catching fire

Firework stall in Giriulla gutted after catching fire