Fourth shipment of imported eggs to be sampled

Fourth shipment of imported eggs to be sampled

April 15, 2023   10:56 am

The State Trading Corporation has confirmed that samples of the fourth shipment of eggs arriving from India today (15 April) will be taken on Monday (17 April).

The consignment of one million eggs is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka today, while the third shipment was released from the Colombo Port on 13 April after the relevant clearance certificate was issued by the Animal Production and Health Department.

Sri Lanka has imported nearly four million eggs form India thus far, while the State Trading Corporation revealed that another order for five million eggs has already been placed.

Accordingly, another two million eggs are expected to arrive on the island during the upcoming week. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.15

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.15

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.15

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

IMF 'will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors (English)

IMF 'will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors (English)

President, PM and Opposition Leader's special messages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

President, PM and Opposition Leader's special messages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt (English)

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt (English)

China assures commitment towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process (English)

China assures commitment towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process (English)

Paris Club says aims to start Sri Lanka debt negotiations (English)

Paris Club says aims to start Sri Lanka debt negotiations (English)

Avurudu festival organized for teachers volunteering at Ada Derana Education

Avurudu festival organized for teachers volunteering at Ada Derana Education