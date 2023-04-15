Fourth shipment of imported eggs to be sampled

The State Trading Corporation has confirmed that samples of the fourth shipment of eggs arriving from India today (15 April) will be taken on Monday (17 April).

The consignment of one million eggs is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka today, while the third shipment was released from the Colombo Port on 13 April after the relevant clearance certificate was issued by the Animal Production and Health Department.

Sri Lanka has imported nearly four million eggs form India thus far, while the State Trading Corporation revealed that another order for five million eggs has already been placed.

Accordingly, another two million eggs are expected to arrive on the island during the upcoming week.