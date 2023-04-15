Party leaders to convene on 20 April

The leaders of all political parties are scheduled to convene in Parliament at 11:00 a.m. on 20 April, under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, all party leaders have been reportedly informed to attend the meeting, as it will be the first meeting after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, the first Parliamentary session since the festive season is due to take place shortly after the party leader meeting, on 25 April.

Preparations have been made for the proposed Anti–Terrorism Bill to be taken up in Parliament on 25 April, however a final decision pertaining to the matter will be made at the party leader’s meeting scheduled prior.

Although the proposed Bill was initially supposed to be tabled in Parliament on 04 April, several parties opposed the move.