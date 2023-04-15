Party leaders to convene on 20 April

Party leaders to convene on 20 April

April 15, 2023   11:38 am

The leaders of all political parties are scheduled to convene in Parliament at 11:00 a.m. on 20 April, under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, all party leaders have been reportedly informed to attend the meeting, as it will be the first meeting after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, the first Parliamentary session since the festive season is due to take place shortly after the party leader meeting, on 25 April. 

Preparations have been made for the proposed Anti–Terrorism Bill to be taken up in Parliament on 25 April, however a final decision pertaining to the matter will be made at the party leader’s meeting scheduled prior.

Although the proposed Bill was initially supposed to be tabled in Parliament on 04 April, several parties opposed the move.

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.04.15

Festivities across Sri Lanka for Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2023

IMF 'will not get involved in SL debt restructuring negotiations with creditors (English)

President, PM and Opposition Leader's special messages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year (English)

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt (English)

China assures commitment towards Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process (English)

Paris Club says aims to start Sri Lanka debt negotiations (English)

Avurudu festival organized for teachers volunteering at Ada Derana Education

