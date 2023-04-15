Man shot dead in Seeduwa

April 15, 2023   12:31 pm

A 45-year-old was shot dead in Seeduwa last night (April 14), the police said.

During preliminary investigations, the police uncovered that the motive behind the shooting was a heated dispute between the victim and the gunman.

The perpetrator used a pistol to open fire at the deceased, who was residing in Rajapakshapura area of Seeduwa.

The police arrested a retired army soldier on suspicion of the shooting.

This was the second shooting incident reported on the day of Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrated yesterday.

A youth was murdered after two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at the 29-year-old in Middaramulla, Ahungalla last evening.

The critically injured youth was admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital following the shooting, however, he later succumbed to injuries.

