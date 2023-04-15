Special trains and buses in operation during festive season

President of the Private Bus Owners’ Association, Gemunu Wijeratne, has assured that special buses will be in operation for those individuals who visited their hometowns for the festive season to come back to Colombo.

Wijeratne explained that only 25% of the buses are in operation today (15 April), adding that they expect to operate nearly 50% of the buses tomorrow (16 April).

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Railways Department also stated that special trains will operate for long distance journeys from today (15 April).

General Manager of the Sri Lanka Railways stated that several special trains will ply from outstation areas to Colombo from today, adding that two trains from Galle and Badulla, heading to Colombo Fort, will operate from tomorrow morning, while a special train from Anuradhapura to Beliaththa is also scheduled to be in operation.

Police have also observed an increase in road accidents this festive season, and have implemented a special safety programme in this regard, they confirmed.