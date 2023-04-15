Man reported missing after falling into Kelani River

A man is reported missing after falling into the Kelani River, the police said.

The mishap took place last evening in the Attanakelaya area of Yatiyatota.

He was among a group of pilgrims returning from Kelaniya that had made a stop in Attanakelaya area to have lunch.

The man question had slipped and fallen into the river when he went down to the river banks to wash his hands.

The 42-year-old was then swept away in strong water currents.

The navy has launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing man.