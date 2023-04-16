Thundershowers expected in several provinces

April 16, 2023   07:31 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts with fairly heavy showers above 50mm likely at some places in these areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western, Southern, Central, North-Western, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Matale district during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

Sea Areas;

Showers or thunder showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the night. 

Winds will be south-westerly in direction over the sea areas from Kankasanthurai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle, and it will be south-easterly or variable in direction in the rest of the sea areas around the island, wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.   

Sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

