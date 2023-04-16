Tamil Nadu reports 502 fresh cases of COVID, including two returnees from Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu reports 502 fresh cases of COVID, including two returnees from Sri Lanka

April 16, 2023   07:50 am

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 crossed 500 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday while this reportedly includes two returnees from Sri Lanka. 

While 502 persons tested positive for the infection, one person succumbed to the infection in the State, The Hindu reported.

A 84-year-old man from Tiruppur, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension, was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, on April 5 with complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing with COVID-19 positivity. He died on April 13 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were nine persons who returned from abroad. This included two persons each from the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, the report said. 

In Chennai, 136 persons tested positive for the infection. A total of 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kanniyakumari, while there were 42 cases in Coimbatore, 28 each in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur and 27 in Salem.

A total of 329 persons were discharged. The total active caseload rose to 3,048, of which Chennai had the most number of active cases at 857. There were 245 active cases in Chengalpattu, 236 in Coimbatore and 210 in Kanniyakumari. A total of 5,869 samples were tested.

Source: The Hindu

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's progress on fiscal, financial and economic governance reforms (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's progress on fiscal, financial and economic governance reforms (English)

Party leaders to convene on 20 April (English)

Party leaders to convene on 20 April (English)

Air Seychelles to start direct flights to Colombo in June (English)

Air Seychelles to start direct flights to Colombo in June (English)

Derana Surya Mangalya 2023 held in Polonnaruwa

Derana Surya Mangalya 2023 held in Polonnaruwa

Toque monkeys considered a 'public nuisance'

Toque monkeys considered a 'public nuisance'

Public warned of increased number of highway accidents during festive season

Public warned of increased number of highway accidents during festive season