All state institutions to be summoned before COPE committee

Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE), MP Ranjith Bandara says it has been decided to summon all state institutions before the COPE committee this year.

He pointed out that accordingly, 420 state institutions will be summoned to appear before the COPE committee.

It is reported that although the state institutions should be summoned before the COPE committee annually as per the Auditor General’s report, it has not been carried out properly.

Meanwhile, 04 other state institutions including Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation, Land Reform Commission, SriLankan Airlines and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are scheduled to be called before the COPE committee in April.

Among them, the Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation and the Land Reform Commission were called before the commission this year, they are scheduled to be recalled as a follow-up.