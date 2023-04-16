All state institutions to be summoned before COPE committee

All state institutions to be summoned before COPE committee

April 16, 2023   10:04 am

Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE), MP Ranjith Bandara says it has been decided to summon all state institutions before the COPE committee this year.

He pointed out that accordingly, 420 state institutions will be summoned to appear before the COPE committee.

It is reported that although the state institutions should be summoned before the COPE committee annually as per the Auditor General’s report, it has not been carried out properly.

Meanwhile, 04 other state institutions including Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation, Land Reform Commission, SriLankan Airlines and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are scheduled to be called before the COPE committee in April.

Among them, the Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation and the Land Reform Commission were called before the commission this year, they are scheduled to be recalled as a follow-up.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation (English)

Sri Lanka eyes new agreements with Oman for broader cooperation (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's progress on fiscal, financial and economic governance reforms (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's progress on fiscal, financial and economic governance reforms (English)

Party leaders to convene on 20 April (English)

Party leaders to convene on 20 April (English)

Air Seychelles to start direct flights to Colombo in June (English)

Air Seychelles to start direct flights to Colombo in June (English)

Derana Surya Mangalya 2023 held in Polonnaruwa

Derana Surya Mangalya 2023 held in Polonnaruwa

Toque monkeys considered a 'public nuisance'

Toque monkeys considered a 'public nuisance'

Public warned of increased number of highway accidents during festive season

Public warned of increased number of highway accidents during festive season