SJB asks Rajitha for immediate statement on recent media reports

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) has informed MP Rajitha Senaratne to immediately issue a statement regarding the statements published on the media that he will support the current government and the President.

However, the National Organizer of the SJB, MP Tissa Attanayake stated that MP Rajitha Senaratne has rejected all media reports which mentioned that he will join the current government.

Meanwhile, the SJB appointed a committee to look into a statement said to have been made by MP Senaratne recently, that he is ready to accept the post of Health Minister, if he is given it.

The relevant committee has called MP Senaratne before the committee when they met recently, to inquire about the matter.

There, Senaratne stated that he did not make any statement that he supports the current government or the president and that his statement was distorted by the media, said MP Tissa Attanayake.