Body of child reported missing in Neluwa found

The body of the two and half-year-old child who was reported missing in the Neluwa area of Galle has been found in a canal near his house, the police said.

The child in question had been reported missing since last evening (April 15), and the police together with the local residents had carried out a search operation in search of the child.

Accordingly, the body of the deceased child was found this morning (April 16), according to police.

Neluwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.