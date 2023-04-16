Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that they strongly condemn the fake news created and circulated by the pro-government groups claiming that members of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) are preparing to join the current government in order to obtain privileges and ministerial posts.

“We completely reject this fake news and condemn it with the same contempt as the fake news itself,” the SJB leader stressed.

Issuing a statement, Premadasa warns that the incumbent government, which he said is an extension of the previously existed Rajapaksa government, is pushing the country towards an abyss worse than the previous government, and that soon the failure of this government will be exposed.

“We firmly believe that our country cannot be saved from this unfortunate fate without an election”, Premadasa added.