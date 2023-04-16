Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday

April 16, 2023   05:22 pm

The Road Development Authority (RDA) says that the revenue generated from the expressways within yesterday alone is almost Rs. 35 million.

RDA Director General L.V.S. Weerakoon expressed that the number of vehicles that used the expressways during the 24-hour period ending at 12.00 midnight yesterday (April 15) was 126,760.

Accordingly, he pointed out that the total revenue earned during that period is Rs. 34,974,100.

In general, the number of vehicles using the expressways is around 90,000 per day, while the total income generated per day is nearly Rs. 25 million. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Weerakoon also mentioned that the number of road accidents that took place during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season this year has reduced in comparison to the previous years.

