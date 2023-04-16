State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident

The vehicle in which State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siambalapitiya was travelling in, has reportedly been involved in an accident in the Karawanella area of Ruwanwella on the Kegalle - Avissawella main road.

A total of 05 people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Ada Derana reporter stated that State Minister Siambalapitiya’s security officer has been hospitalized, owing to injuries sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, the State Minister is also undergoing treatment for minor injuries at the Karawanella Base Hospital, he said.

The State Minister’s vehicle had skidded off the road near his house in Karawanella and crashed against a parapet wall, according to Ada Derana reporter.