Heat Index advisory issued for tomorrow

Heat Index advisory issued for tomorrow

April 16, 2023   07:04 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat index advisory for tomorrow (April 17), warning the public of increased temperatures. 

Accordingly, the heat index – the temperature felt on the human body – is expected to rise to the ‘caution’ level at some places in Eastern, North Central and North-Western provinces and in Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Mullaituvu, Mannar, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

The heat index forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Meteorology Department for the following day, and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

The Meteorology Department has advised the members of the public to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Road accident caused by drunk lorry driver kills two, injures nine others

Road accident caused by drunk lorry driver kills two, injures nine others

PM attends national oil anointing ceremony at Heiyanthuduwa Purana Viharaya in Biyagama

PM attends national oil anointing ceremony at Heiyanthuduwa Purana Viharaya in Biyagama

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "MIDDAY PRIME" 2023.04.16

Nearly Rs. 35 million income earned through expressways within yesterday alone

Nearly Rs. 35 million income earned through expressways within yesterday alone

Large numbers of commuters returning to Colombo by bus and train after the New Year

Large numbers of commuters returning to Colombo by bus and train after the New Year

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)

Sri Lanka's bondholders send debt rework proposal to government (English)