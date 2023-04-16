Navy nabs 03 suspects with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 20 mn in northern waters

Navy nabs 03 suspects with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 20 mn in northern waters

April 16, 2023   09:36 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted an Indian dhow carrying over 62 kilograms and 400 grams of Kerala cannabis and apprehended 03 suspects, during a special operation conducted in the Sri Lankan waters west of the Delft Island, Jaffna last night (April 15).

Upon search of the suspicious dhow, the Navy has recovered 02 sacks of Kerala cannabis which were in 23 packages weighing about 62kg and 400g.  The gross street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 20 million.

The 03 suspects along with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the Indian dhow have been handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "PRIME TIME" 2023.04.16

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident

Spare parts shortage leaves five SriLankan Airlines planes grounded for months

Spare parts shortage leaves five SriLankan Airlines planes grounded for months

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Road accident caused by drunk lorry driver kills two, injures nine others

Road accident caused by drunk lorry driver kills two, injures nine others