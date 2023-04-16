Navy nabs 03 suspects with Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 20 mn in northern waters

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted an Indian dhow carrying over 62 kilograms and 400 grams of Kerala cannabis and apprehended 03 suspects, during a special operation conducted in the Sri Lankan waters west of the Delft Island, Jaffna last night (April 15).

Upon search of the suspicious dhow, the Navy has recovered 02 sacks of Kerala cannabis which were in 23 packages weighing about 62kg and 400g. The gross street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 20 million.

The 03 suspects along with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the Indian dhow have been handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal action.