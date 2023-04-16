Special public transport services to be operational tomorrow

April 16, 2023   09:51 pm

The National Transport Commission (NTC) says special public transport services will be operational tomorrow (April 17) to facilitate the return of the people who have left for their respective villages in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Director General of the commission Nilan Miranda emphasized that measures were taken to provide required transport facilities for the public today (April 16).

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways mentions that around 30 train journeys had to be cancelled today, since several train drivers who were on leave for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year did not report to work.

However, the Additional General Manager of Railways, V.S. Polwattage expressed that there was no major impact on the passengers as a result of this incident.

Moreover, Mr. Polwattage also urged railway commuters to avoid travelling in the trains in an unsafe manner by hanging on unnecessary places on the train as much as possible.

“After boarding the train, give other passengers the chance to move inside the train and obtain service facilities”, he added.

