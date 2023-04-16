SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure to reach BIA tomorrow

April 16, 2023   10:25 pm

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 605 which was delayed in Melbourne, Australia for 30 hours due to a mechanical failure, has taken off and will land at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake tomorrow morning (April 17), a spokesman for the airline said.

Manager of Corporate Communications at SriLankan Airlines, Deepal Perera emphasized that the 06 engineers of SriLankan Airlines who left for Melbourne Airport last night (April 15) have repaired and restored the aircraft.

Accordingly, the flight which was scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka at 12.30 a.m. on Monday (April 17), along with 300 passengers onboard, will reach the BIA at around 09.30 a.m. tomorrow, he said.

