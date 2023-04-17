Six arrested with 175kg heroin on international waters brought to Galle Harbour

The 06 individuals who were arrested yesterday (April 16) on international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka with a drug haul and their multi-day fishing trawler have been brought to the Galle harbour this morning (April 17), the Navy Spokesman said.

The 175 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs. 3.5 billion which were seized while in their possession have also been brought to the Galle Harbour along with the suspects, according to the SL Navy Spokesman.