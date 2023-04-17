Six arrested with 175kg heroin on international waters brought to Galle Harbour

April 17, 2023   09:33 am

The 06 individuals who were arrested yesterday (April 16) on international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka with a drug haul and their multi-day fishing trawler have been brought to the Galle harbour this morning (April 17), the Navy Spokesman said.

The 175 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs. 3.5 billion which were seized while in their possession have also been brought to the Galle Harbour along with the suspects, according to the SL Navy Spokesman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Amnesty calls for influence from US President on SL Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Amnesty calls for influence from US President on SL Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith (English)

Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith (English)

JICA eager to resume Japan-funded development projects in Sri Lanka - State Minister Semasinghe (English)

JICA eager to resume Japan-funded development projects in Sri Lanka - State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "PRIME TIME" 2023.04.16

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident