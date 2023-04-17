Australian woman killed, two others injured after car falls down precipice in Balathgamuwa

Australian woman killed, two others injured after car falls down precipice in Balathgamuwa

April 17, 2023   09:58 am

An Australian national woman has been killed and two others injured after a car toppled down a precipice on the Gampola – Hemmathagama road in Balathgamuwa.

Police Headquarters mentioned that the accident has taken place as the driver had fallen asleep on the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. 

The car has fallen nearly 12 feet down the precipice, according to police.

Two Australian national women and the driver of the car, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been rushed to the Gampola Hospital, however one of the foreign national women (67) was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Amnesty calls for influence from US President on SL Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Amnesty calls for influence from US President on SL Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith (English)

Failure of govt will soon be exposed - Sajith (English)

JICA eager to resume Japan-funded development projects in Sri Lanka - State Minister Semasinghe (English)

JICA eager to resume Japan-funded development projects in Sri Lanka - State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

Large numbers of bus, train passengers return to Colombo after New Year festival

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "PRIME TIME" 2023.04.16

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya injured in road accident