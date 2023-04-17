Australian woman killed, two others injured after car falls down precipice in Balathgamuwa

An Australian national woman has been killed and two others injured after a car toppled down a precipice on the Gampola – Hemmathagama road in Balathgamuwa.

Police Headquarters mentioned that the accident has taken place as the driver had fallen asleep on the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The car has fallen nearly 12 feet down the precipice, according to police.

Two Australian national women and the driver of the car, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been rushed to the Gampola Hospital, however one of the foreign national women (67) was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.