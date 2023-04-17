Decision on revising fuel quotas to be reached today

The Ministry of Power and Energy says that it will arrive at a decision today (April 17), on whether to maintain the increased fuel quota in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season or not.

The government had taken measures to increase the existed fuel quota under the QR code system with effect from midnight on April 04.

Earlier, it had reportedly been decided to revise the fuel quotas back to the previous quantities from tomorrow (April 18).

The government had taken steps to increase three-wheel quotas from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycle from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

However, the Ministry of Power and Energy stated that a decision had not been arrived so far on whether the fuel quotas are to be revised back or not.