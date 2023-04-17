Met Dept. further warns of increased temperatures

The Department of Meteorology says that the temperature in several areas across the island is at a level that requires being vigilant today (April 17) too.

The department mentioned that the condition prevails in Eastern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and also in several districts including Monaragala and Hambantota.

The meteorologist in charge, Malinda Millangoda urged the general public to limit strenuous outdoor activities, consume required amounts of water and also to properly follow the instructions provided by health authorities.