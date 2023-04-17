Asiri Health to build state-of-the-art hospital at Colombo Port City

Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd has entered into an Agreement to Lease with The Colombo Port City Economic Commission, for the development and operation of a state-of-the-art hospital with 500 plus bed capacity with an estimated investment of USD 100Mn within the Port City Colombo (PCC) in line with the Master Plan of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission of Sri Lanka.

The proposed hospital will be one of the four main strategic and large scale social infrastructure development projects identified within the Port City Colombo, the statement said.

Subject to conditions precedent to be completed by the parties, the Colombo Port City Economic Commission and the Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd intends to enter into an Indenture of Lease for 99 year leasehold rights for the development and operation of the proposed hospital.

Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC led by the Founder and Chairman/Managing Director of Softlogic Group Mr Ashok Pathirage. Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC is the largest private healthcare provider in Sri Lanka, renowned for offering technologically driven and cutting-edge health care services. Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC commenced operations in 1986 and currently operates eleven other medical facilities around the island and collectively has over an 800-bed capacity.

The project company, Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd has partnered with an international corporation globally renowned for its innovative treatment options, who will provide strategic and/or operational consulting services to Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd.

The proposed hospital is intended to deliver innovative and state of the art health care solutions and unique patient care services in promoting health through integrated clinical practice, education and research and will engage local and international medical experts and specialists who will be supported by internationally trained and experienced nursing and medical care staff, the company said in a statement.

Founder and Chairman/Managing Director of Softlogic Group Mr Ashok Pathirage, said that, “This new venture by the Asiri Hospitals of the Softlogic Group in Sri Lanka is a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards developing and attracting medical tourism to Sri Lanka. It is pivotal for Sri Lanka at this juncture, to aspire and be bold in taking the initiative to help revamp the country’s healthcare sector to newer heights and becoming Asia’s preferred medical tourism destination and in the process contribute to re-engineer the economic and social development in Sri Lanka.”