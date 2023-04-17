Asiri Health to build state-of-the-art hospital at Colombo Port City

Asiri Health to build state-of-the-art hospital at Colombo Port City

April 17, 2023   04:29 pm

Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd has entered into an Agreement to Lease with The Colombo Port City Economic Commission, for the development and operation of a state-of-the-art hospital with 500 plus bed capacity with an estimated investment of USD 100Mn within the Port City Colombo (PCC) in line with the Master Plan of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission of Sri Lanka. 

The proposed hospital will be one of the four main strategic and large scale social infrastructure development projects identified within the Port City Colombo, the statement said. 

Subject to conditions precedent to be completed by the parties, the Colombo Port City Economic Commission and the Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd intends to enter into an Indenture of Lease for 99 year leasehold rights for the development and operation of the proposed hospital. 

Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC led by the Founder and Chairman/Managing Director of Softlogic Group Mr Ashok Pathirage. Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC is the largest private healthcare provider in Sri Lanka, renowned for offering technologically driven and cutting-edge health care services. Asiri Hospital Holdings PLC commenced operations in 1986 and currently operates eleven other medical facilities around the island and collectively has over an 800-bed capacity. 

The project company, Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd has partnered with an international corporation globally renowned for its innovative treatment options, who will provide strategic and/or operational consulting services to Asiri Port City Hospital (Pvt) Ltd. 

The proposed hospital is intended to deliver innovative and state of the art health care solutions and unique patient care services in promoting health through integrated clinical practice, education and research and will engage local and international medical experts and specialists who will be supported by internationally trained and experienced nursing and medical care staff, the company said in a statement. 

Founder and Chairman/Managing Director of Softlogic Group Mr Ashok Pathirage, said that, “This new venture by the Asiri Hospitals of the Softlogic Group in Sri Lanka is a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards developing and attracting medical tourism to Sri Lanka. It is pivotal for Sri Lanka at this juncture, to aspire and be bold in taking the initiative to help revamp the country’s healthcare sector to newer heights and becoming Asia’s preferred medical tourism destination and in the process contribute to re-engineer the economic and social development in Sri Lanka.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Passengers voice disappointment over SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure

Passengers voice disappointment over SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure

Passengers voice disappointment over SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.17

Eroding pedestrian crossing bridge opposite Fort Railway Station posing risks

Eroding pedestrian crossing bridge opposite Fort Railway Station posing risks

Passengers complain over lack of buses to return to Colombo from outstation areas

Passengers complain over lack of buses to return to Colombo from outstation areas

Sri Lanka given more time to repay Bangladesh's $200m loan

Sri Lanka given more time to repay Bangladesh's $200m loan

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)