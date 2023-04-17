Petition filed against proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill

Petition filed against proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill

April 17, 2023   06:17 pm

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to declare the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, tabled in the parliament by MP Premnath C. Dolawatte, is in violation of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The petition was filed by Retired Army Brigadier K. Athula H. de Silva, Shenali D. Waduge and Jehan Hameed, naming MP Dolawatte and the Attorney General as the respondents in the petition.

The petitioners allege that the relevant Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, which was submitted to the parliament as a private members’ bill by MP Dolawatte, has attempted to interpret homosexual activity as a non-criminal offence, while promoting such activities.

The petition also mentions that it is contrary to the expectations of the legislature regarding the penal code and thereby seriously violates the provisions of the constitution.

Furthermore, the petitioners, who have pointed out that even homosexual activities have not been endorsed in accordance with Buddhist, Hindu, Christian or Islamic religious beliefs, also mention that the provisions of the bill in question are against those religious beliefs.

In addition, the matters expected in the bill are also contrary to the cultural and national identities of Sri Lanka, they claimed.

Therefore, the petitioning party seeks an order that if the proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill is required to be passed, it must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote in the Parliament and also a referendum, since the provisions contained in the proposed bill violate the fundamental human rights mentioned in the Constitution.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Passengers voice disappointment over SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure

Passengers voice disappointment over SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure

Passengers voice disappointment over SriLankan Airlines flight delayed in Melbourne due to mechanical failure

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.17

Eroding pedestrian crossing bridge opposite Fort Railway Station posing risks

Eroding pedestrian crossing bridge opposite Fort Railway Station posing risks

Passengers complain over lack of buses to return to Colombo from outstation areas

Passengers complain over lack of buses to return to Colombo from outstation areas

Sri Lanka given more time to repay Bangladesh's $200m loan

Sri Lanka given more time to repay Bangladesh's $200m loan

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Rs. 35 mn revenue generated through expressways within yesterday (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)

Schools to reopen tomorrow as previously decided (English)