Increased fuel quota to continue this week

April 18, 2023   10:47 am

State Minister of Power and Energy D. V. Chanaka has confirmed that fuel quotas which were increased in view of the festive season will continue throughout this week as well.

Accordingly, the revised fuel quotas will be in continue this week as well, the State Minister said.

Fuel quotas were revised on 04 April in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, with the quota for three-wheelers being increased from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycles from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

Although it was initially planned to amend the fuel quotas to their original amounts under the existing QR code system today (18 April), the Ministry has decided to maintain the increased quota.

