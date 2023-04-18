Musical shows, political meetings at Galle Face Green barred

Musical shows, political meetings at Galle Face Green barred

April 18, 2023   11:16 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to reserve the Galle Face Green for the public only to spend time leisurely.

Sri Lanka Port Authority has taken over the development of Galle Face Green under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, with an expenditure of around Rs. 220 million to date.

Speaking at the Cabinet Press Conference this morning (April 18), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardena emphasized that the total amount of money spent just to repair the properties damaged during the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement added up to a staggering Rs. 6.6 million.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted to the Cabinet that the Galle Face Green only be used to spend time freely and for special religious activities with effect from April 20, 2023.

Thereby, permission will not be granted for any musical shows or political gatherings at the Galle Face Green premises which may cause damages to its allure.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Expressways generate over Rs. 70 mn revenue within 48 hours (English)

Expressways generate over Rs. 70 mn revenue within 48 hours (English)

Expressways generate over Rs. 70 mn revenue within 48 hours (English)

Call upon all citizens to join together to demand justice (English)

Call upon all citizens to join together to demand justice (English)

Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to resume PTA negotiations (English)

Sri Lanka pushes Bangladesh to resume PTA negotiations (English)

Sri Lanka given more time to repay Bangladesh's $200m loan (English)

Sri Lanka given more time to repay Bangladesh's $200m loan (English)

Six arrested with 175kg heroin on international waters brought to Galle (English)

Six arrested with 175kg heroin on international waters brought to Galle (English)

Six youths arrested while transporting 175kg of heroin in fishing trawler

Six youths arrested while transporting 175kg of heroin in fishing trawler

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.17

26 vehicles damaged in 6 traffic accidents within an hour on Southern Expressway

26 vehicles damaged in 6 traffic accidents within an hour on Southern Expressway