Musical shows, political meetings at Galle Face Green barred

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to reserve the Galle Face Green for the public only to spend time leisurely.

Sri Lanka Port Authority has taken over the development of Galle Face Green under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, with an expenditure of around Rs. 220 million to date.

Speaking at the Cabinet Press Conference this morning (April 18), Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardena emphasized that the total amount of money spent just to repair the properties damaged during the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement added up to a staggering Rs. 6.6 million.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted to the Cabinet that the Galle Face Green only be used to spend time freely and for special religious activities with effect from April 20, 2023.

Thereby, permission will not be granted for any musical shows or political gatherings at the Galle Face Green premises which may cause damages to its allure.