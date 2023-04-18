The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to obtain the stance of all Members of Parliament on the main policy measures of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The proposal was approved by the Cabinet at their meeting held yesterday (17 April), Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said at the Cabinet briefing held in Colombo today (18 April).

Accordingly, it has been approved to obtain the stance of the MPs in this regard, and take the required steps to include them into the legislative process.