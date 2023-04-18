University student dies after being hit by train

April 18, 2023   11:56 am

A student of Colombo University has died after being hit by a train near the Bambalapitiya railway station.

The incident took place last morning (April 17) when the youth was trying to cross the railway tracks.

The train had been plying from Maradana to Moratuwa.

The 24-year-old is reportedly a resident of Kalutara North area.

In another development, an 80-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a train in Chunnakam, Jaffna.

According to the police, the elderly man had tripped and fallen onto the railway tracks when he tried to get down from the moving train before it stopped at the railway station.

