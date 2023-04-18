Cabinet green-lights roadmap for CEB restructuring process

The Cabinet has approved the proposed roadmap and timeline of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) restructuring process, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Approval for the proposed restructuring plan was granted at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (17 April).

Accordingly, the final draft of the new Electricity Act will be presented to the Parliament for approval by the end of May.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers also approved the establishment of a reform secretariat, and to obtain the assistance of development agencies such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank, USAID and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to conduct a financial and human resource audit, and to complete the transition process by October 2023.