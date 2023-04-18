Principal of a private school arrested for sexual harassment

The principal of a private school in Minuwangoda has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a young female teacher.

The incident had taken place yesterday (17 April), when the 60-year-old principal of the school had asked the 22-year-old teacher to come to school for a special task, despite the school having been closed.

Upon completing the said task, the principal had sexually assaulted the teacher after hugging her inappropriately, after which the young female had fled the school.

She lodged a complaint at the Women and Children’s Bureau branch at the Minuwangoda Police immediately after the incident, following which the principal was arrested.

Meanwhile, the victmised teacher was subjected to a medical examination.

Further investigations into the incident and the arrested principal are being carried out by the Women and Children’s Bureau branch at the Minuwangoda Police.