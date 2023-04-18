Drunk driving kills three-and-a-half-year-old

A three-and-a-half-year-old child was reported dead after two three-wheelers collided near the Godagama junction in Homagama.

The accident took place at around 01:30 a.m. today (18 April), when a three-wheeler carrying a family of four collided with an oncoming three-wheeler from the opposite direction when attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Abhiru Kesara, while his parents and sibling were admitted to the Homagama Base Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

The family, residents of the Madulawa area, had been travelling back home after visiting relatives in the Kirulapone area for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year when the tragic accident took place, Police revealed.

Further investigations into the accident are underway by the Meegoda Police, although it has been revealed that the accident was caused owing to the drunkenness and recklessness of the driver of the three-wheeler who came from the opposite direction.