Education Minister hopeful 2022 A/L paper-marking process will commence soon

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha has expressed belief that university lecturers will reach a decision pertaining to participating in the paper-marking process of the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level examination.

Speaking at a conference held in Colombo this afternoon (18 April), Premajayantha revealed that the stipends for university professors for paper-marking were increased by more than 90% following their requests.

“For example, someone who got Rs. 50,000 now earns Rs. 105,000,” the Minister explained, adding that the Treasury has agreed to increase the total funds released for allowances of teachers and university lecturers for the paper-marking process to over Rs. 400 million.

Thus, Premajayantha stated that while teachers and their relevant trade unions have, to a large extent, reached a favourable decision in this regard, he urged university lecturers to fall in line with this decision and commence the paper-marking process as soon as possible.