15 including students injured after school bus collides with car

At least 15 persons including a dozen students have been injured and hospitalized after a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), which was transporting a group of schoolchildren, collided with a car in Kegalle this afternoon (18).

A total of 12 students, two female teachers and the driver of the car have been admitted to the Kegalle General Hospital owing to injuries sustained in the road accident.

Police suspect that the accident had been caused due to the driver of the car falling asleep on the wheel. The driver has also admitted that he fell asleep at the moment.

Director of the Kegalle General Hospital Dr. Mihiri Priyangani stated that all the injured students and the two teachers have only sustained minor injuries.