Dozens of trucks buried by massive landslide in Pakistan

At least two people have been killed after a massive landslide struck northwestern Pakistan and buried two dozen trucks at a key trade route.

The landslide occurred on the main route connecting the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Torkham town at 2.30am on Tuesday, according to a statement by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority cited by the Dawn newspaper.

The border crossing is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as other central Asian countries.

Landslides in the area are known to block roads frequently, with the current one being triggered by lightning during heavy rain.

Around 15-20 cargo vehicles have been buried, with firefighters and rescue teams from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan areas participating in rescue operations, said the statement. Officials have also warned there could be another landslide.

The teams are involved in trying to save truck drivers and other people hit by the landslide, police official Ishrat Khan was quoted as saying to the Associated Press.

According to rescuers, one truck had caught fire after it was struck by lightning.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesperson for a state-run rescue service, said two bodies were pulled out and eight people were injured.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said volunteers also joined in the search for survivors and heavy machinery has been dispatched to Torkham to try and remove rocks and other debris.

“Rescuers are very careful because there is a possibility of another landslide but they are risking their lives to pull out those feared trapped,” Mr Faizi was quoted as saying.

Officials said 12 ambulances, four fire vehicles, three recovery vehicles and three heavy excavators were deployed at the site.

Mr Faizi told Dawn that a fire had broken out immediately after the landslide as drivers were cooking meals on gas stoves.

Source - Independent

-Agencies