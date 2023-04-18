Husband arrested after postmortem reveals wife died of asphyxiation

A 57-year-old resident of Gamagoda, Kalutara has been arrested as a suspect over the murder of his wife.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (17 April), after a postmortem examination conducted on his wife revealed that she had died by strangulation, despite claims that she had died after having fallen down in the house.

The deceased has been identified as Neelamuni Ramani Silva, residing in Gamagoda, Kalutara.

She had passed away on 12 April, after reportedly collapsing inside her house. However, upon suspicions of the actual cause of death, the Kalutara Police obtained an order from the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court to perform a postmortem examination on the body.

The postmortem examination then revealed that Neelamuni, had, in fact, died of asphyxiation.

Subsequent investigations into the death led to the arrest of the husband of the deceased, who is due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.