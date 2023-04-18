Seven-day detention order issued on suspects nabbed with massive heroin haul

April 18, 2023   10:27 pm

The police have obtained a seven-day detention order to interrogate the six suspects arrested on international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka with a large consignment of heroin.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate this morning (April 18).

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the matter.

As the investigators have uncovered that this drug syndicate is being handled from overseas, probes are underway to apprehend the drug lord who is in hiding in a foreign country and the suspects linked to the drug network here in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

X-Press Pearl's insurer bribed local official to disrupt litigation processes? (English)

X-Press Pearl's insurer bribed local official to disrupt litigation processes? (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka ideal to facilitate platform for blockchain project  Ali Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka ideal to facilitate platform for blockchain project  Ali Sabry (English)

Justice Minister defends Anti-Terrorism Bill, strikes back at critical comments (English)

Justice Minister defends Anti-Terrorism Bill, strikes back at critical comments (English)

Cabinet green-lights roadmap for CEB restructuring process (English)

Cabinet green-lights roadmap for CEB restructuring process (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.18

Precautions urged as prevailing torrid heat expected to continue until June

Precautions urged as prevailing torrid heat expected to continue until June