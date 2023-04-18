Seven-day detention order issued on suspects nabbed with massive heroin haul

The police have obtained a seven-day detention order to interrogate the six suspects arrested on international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka with a large consignment of heroin.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate this morning (April 18).

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the matter.

As the investigators have uncovered that this drug syndicate is being handled from overseas, probes are underway to apprehend the drug lord who is in hiding in a foreign country and the suspects linked to the drug network here in Sri Lanka.