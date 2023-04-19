Thundershowers expected in some areas, fair weather elsewhere

April 19, 2023   07:13 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, North-Western, and North-central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mullaitivu districts in the afternoon or at night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the night. 

Winds will be south-westerly over the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar and Colombo and it will be south-easterly or variable in  direction in the rest of the sea areas around the island, wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.   

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

