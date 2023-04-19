Large consignment of narcotic pills weighing 34kg impounded at BIA

April 19, 2023   07:39 am

A Sri Lankan returning from India has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while in possession of a large consignment of narcotic pills.

The arrest was made on Tuesday (April 18) based on a tip-off received by the Police Narcotic Bureau’s sub-unit stationed in Katunayake.

The police found 60,460 narcotic pills (PREGAB 150mg) in total, weighing up to 34kg, on the arrestee after searching his luggage at the airport’s arrival terminal.

This pill is generally used to treat nerve pain, however, it has become popular among drug addicts, who consume heavy doses as an alternative to heroin.

The contraband had been clandestinely hidden inside hair dye packets, according to the police.

The 40-year-old was identified as a resident of Rajawella area in Digana.

After producing the suspect before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, the police have secured a seven-day detention order to interrogate him further.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is conducting investigations into the incident.

