National Iftar event at Temple Trees under aegis of President, PM

April 19, 2023   08:08 am

The national Iftar ceremony organized on the occasion of the fasting month of Ramadan by the Muslims was held on Tuesday (April 18) at the Temple Trees under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

At the event, blessings were invoked for national reconciliation, the President’s Media Division said.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena urged Muslims to contribute to the create a prosperous Sri Lanka by taking it forward into the future, just as Muslims had actively contributed to the creation of national unity during the past decades.

The Premier pointed out that the fasting season of Ramadan strengthens Muslims’ spiritual strength and also helps to create harmony among the nations.

The President and Prime Minister presented commemorative souvenirs to the Islamic religious leaders who delivered religious speeches at the event.

Former President and the Member of Parliament Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Ali Sabry, Naseer Ahamed, Vidura Wickramanayaka, State Minister Kader Mastan, Governor of the Uva Province A.J.M. Muzamil, Members of Parliament Wajira Abeywardana, Rauff Hakeem, Rishad Bathiudeen, A.H.M. Fowzie, H.M.M. Harees, M.S. Thowfeek, Ali Sabry Rahim, S.M.M. Musharraf, Marjan Faleel, Yadamini Gunawardena, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, and a group of guests including foreign Ambassadors attended the event.

 

