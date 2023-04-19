11-year-old killed in road accident

11-year-old killed in road accident

April 19, 2023   09:07 am

A 11-year-old boy was reported dead after he was knocked down by a lorry last afternoon (18 April).

Accordingly, it has been revealed that the boy had gotten down from a bus plying from Katupotha to  Munamaldeniya in the Hettipola area, and had immediately attempted to cross the road when he was knocked down by a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased has been identified as a student of the sixth grade residing in the Anukkanhena area in Walawwaththa.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry has been arrested over the incident, while further investigations are underway by the Hettipola Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

X-Press Pearl's insurer bribed local official to disrupt litigation processes? (English)

X-Press Pearl's insurer bribed local official to disrupt litigation processes? (English)

Sri Lanka ideal to facilitate platform for blockchain project  Ali Sabry (English)

Sri Lanka ideal to facilitate platform for blockchain project  Ali Sabry (English)

Justice Minister defends Anti-Terrorism Bill, strikes back at critical comments (English)

Justice Minister defends Anti-Terrorism Bill, strikes back at critical comments (English)

Cabinet green-lights roadmap for CEB restructuring process (English)

Cabinet green-lights roadmap for CEB restructuring process (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.18

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.18

Precautions urged as prevailing torrid heat expected to continue until June

Precautions urged as prevailing torrid heat expected to continue until June

Justice Minister defends Anti-Terrorism Bill, strikes back at critical comments

Justice Minister defends Anti-Terrorism Bill, strikes back at critical comments