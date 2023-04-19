11-year-old killed in road accident

A 11-year-old boy was reported dead after he was knocked down by a lorry last afternoon (18 April).

Accordingly, it has been revealed that the boy had gotten down from a bus plying from Katupotha to Munamaldeniya in the Hettipola area, and had immediately attempted to cross the road when he was knocked down by a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased has been identified as a student of the sixth grade residing in the Anukkanhena area in Walawwaththa.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry has been arrested over the incident, while further investigations are underway by the Hettipola Police.