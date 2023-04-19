36 firearms belonging to Karandeniya Army Camp seized over Ahungalla shooting

April 19, 2023   10:54 am

A total of 36 firearms belonging to the Regimental Headquarters of the Sri Lanka Army Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) at Karandeniya have been taken into police custody in connection with the recent shooting incident that took place in Ahungalla. 

A 29-year-old was gunned down in a shooting incident reported on 14 April. 

Accordingly, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa revealed that 36 T-56 firearms which were issued for service at the MIC in Karandeniya on 14 April have been taken into custody by the Ahungalla Police. 

He further noted that the motorcycle used by the perpetrators was found dumped in a hedge of bushes near the camp, by a Police dog. 

However, no arrests have been made thus far in connection with the shooting. 

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle opened fire at a 29-year-old male on the evening of 14 April in Middaramulla, Ahungalla, critically injuring the youth. 

He was subsequently admitted to the Balapitiya Hospital, however, he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Two children who were travelling with the deceased were also admitted to the hospital with minor injuries after the motorcycle veered off the road and toppled when the gunmen opened fire.

