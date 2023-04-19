Former AG Dappula de Liveras lawyer appears before TID

Former AG Dappula de Liveras lawyer appears before TID

April 19, 2023   11:20 am

A lawyer representing former Attorney General Dappula de Livera appeared before the Terrorism Investigtaion Department (TID) today (19 April), on his behalf.

The former AG was informed yesterday (18 April), to appear before the TID today, in order to record information on his controversial statement pertaining to a coup behind the Easter Sunday terror attacks of 2019.

Accordingly, a lawyer representing de Livera had appeared before the TID this morning, and stated that a seven-paged legal objection to the matter in question has been submitted to the TID.

On 18 May, then-Attorney General Dappula de Livera claimed that there had been a conspiracy behind the series of bomb attacks that took place on 21 April 2019, killing 269 persons and injuring over 500 others.

Livera infamously handled the Easter Sunday inquiry right from the beginning while he served as the Solicitor General before being appointed as Attorney General on 29 April 2019, just eight days after the Easter Sunday attacks. 

He later retired on 25 May 2021, while acting AG Sanjaya Rajaratnam was 
appointed as his successor.

