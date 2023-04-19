Samurdhi trade unions to boycott New Year celebrations organized by Presidents Office

April 19, 2023   11:22 am

The Collective of Samurdhi Trade Unions says that they will launch a trade union action boycotting the “Wasath Siriya 2023” Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations organized by the Presidential Secretariat on Saturday (April 22) at Colombo Shangri La Green in Colombo.

Chairman of the All-Ceylon Samurdhi Managers’ Association P.K. Ranugge stated that the government has taken steps to spend a large amount of money for the New Year celebrations at a time when people are suffering from the economic crisis.

“The administration of the Samurdhi department has exerted pressure on the managers in an attempt to scare them into implementing their program of spending Rs. 81.6 million early.”

“Samurdhi managers are not afraid of those cowardly actions”, he said.

“Also, Samurdhi managers are in the decision to boycott the New Year celebrations on April 22. No related expenses will be certified by us”, he added.

