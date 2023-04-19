Driver injured as three-wheeler falls down precipice

Driver injured as three-wheeler falls down precipice

April 19, 2023   12:25 pm

A three-wheeler, which was travelling from Beragala to Haputale has toppled down a nearly 100-foot precipice today (April 19) as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

The driver of the three-wheeler, who sustained injuries in the accident, has been rushed to the hospital by a group of Navy officers, who were travelling nearby, at the time of the accident.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the injured driver is the owner of a hotel in the Beragala area, and that he had been on the way to a bank in Haputale to deposit money.

The present condition of the injured person is not critical, according to the reporter.

