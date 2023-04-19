Three including Rosewood Watte Sudda arrested over theft

Three including Rosewood Watte Sudda arrested over theft

April 19, 2023   01:14 pm

Horana Police have arrested three including a notorious criminal known by the alias “Rosewood Watte Sudda,” who allegedly stole a mobile phone worth over Rs. 100,000, foreign currency notes and a speaker from inside a van in which a group of youths had come to a musical show in Horana.

Police stated that among the other arrested suspects are the person who took over the stolen items to sell and the person who had purchased them.

The van in question had been parked on the side of the road on April 08, while the group of youths who came in the vehicle had left to watch the musical show.

 There, the suspect known as “Rosewood Watte Sudda” had stolen the aforesaid valuables by entering the van from its rear door.

Horana Police, which conducted investigations regarding the incident, had identified the suspect via CCTV footage and arrested the suspect.

Police said that all information regarding the theft was revealed during the interrogation of the arrested suspect, and later apprehended the other two individuals.

Cardinal Ranjith is not the Chief Justice to decide that - Maithripala Sirisena

36 firearms from Karandeniya Army Camp taken into police custody over Ahungalla shooting

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.19

Agriculture Minister requests all to plant a tree sapling at the auspicious time

State Minister of Finance addresses UN Economic and Social Council on Financing for Development Forum

Sri Pada pilgrimage during the off-season to be restricted?

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera's lawyer appears before TID

Former AG Dappula de Livera to appear before TID (English)

